Wells Fargo Hit With Receiver Suit Over Atty's Ponzi Scheme

By Chart Riggall (May 5, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo has been hit with a second lawsuit over its ties to a Las Vegas attorney who is accused of running a nearly $500 million Ponzi scheme, this time by a court-appointed receiver who says the bank's malfeasance has caused an over $100 million loss to the companies in his custody....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS