8th Circ. Upholds Conviction Of Ex-Monsanto Scientist

By Andrew Karpan (May 5, 2023, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A former Monsanto scientist had no luck Friday in trying to persuade an Eighth Circuit panel to overturn his conviction on charges of criminal trade secret theft by pointing to how the FBI deliberately worked with border agents to search his phone, laptop and other belongings without a warrant as he was on his way to visit family in China....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS