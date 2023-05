4 Things To Know About The NY AG's Draft Crypto Bill

By Aislinn Keely (May 5, 2023, 11:15 PM EDT) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday unveiled a landmark draft of state legislation aimed at holding cryptocurrency firms accountable for registering with the state, making appropriate disclosures to investors and prohibiting fraudulent or otherwise problematic practices linked to high-profile meltdowns in the past year....

