Dawn Of EU Unified Patent Court Set To Shake Up Litigation

By Ryan Davis (May 5, 2023, 6:44 PM EDT) -- After years of delays, the European Union's Unified Patent Court will open next month, and attorneys say that the new court's speedy timelines and experienced judges appear poised to make it a popular venue for patent owners and a challenging one for defendants....

