Tuesday Morning Corp. Creditors Request Financial Probe

By Rick Archer (May 5, 2023, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The unsecured creditors of Tuesday Morning Corp. asked a Texas bankruptcy judge to require the retail chain to produce information on its pre-Chapter 11 finances, saying they have questions about the company's actions after it last emerged from bankruptcy in 2020....

