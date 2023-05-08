Texas A&M Officials Want Court To End Drag Show Suit

By Peter McGuire (May 8, 2023, 9:32 PM EDT) -- West Texas A&M University officials asked a Lone Star state federal judge to throw out a lawsuit alleging they violated students' rights to free expression by canceling a drag show, claiming the performance is not protected by the Constitution and they are immune from the legal challenge....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS