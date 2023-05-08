DC Gov't Says Atty Not Due Hearing Over Withdrawn Job Offer

By Jack Rodgers (May 8, 2023, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The Washington, D.C., city government has told a federal judge that a former in-house counsel candidate was not entitled to a hearing over the city's decision to withdraw a job offer after learning she previously had her law license suspended....

