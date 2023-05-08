Separated Migrant Families Say Feds Split Them Up Twice

By Alyssa Aquino (May 8, 2023, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Two migrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy accused the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of forcing them to relive the trauma of family separation by taking them from their children again, shortly after reunification....

