High Court Asked To Force SEC Disgorgement Hearings

By Jessica Corso (May 8, 2023, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A business owner accused of defrauding oil and gas investors is, for the second time, taking his case to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that a lower court judge should have heard him out before imposing a nearly $18 million fine against him at the behest of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS