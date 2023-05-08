NJ Firm Billing Clerk Says Hospitalizations Got Her Fired

By George Woolston (May 8, 2023, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A former employee of Atkins Tafuri Minassian D'Amato Beane & Miller PA has accused the New Jersey firm of disability discrimination and retaliation, claiming she was sent into an "economic and emotional tailspin" after she was fired when complications from a surgical procedure kept her out of work for weeks....

