Atty, Dentist Ran $155M Energy Tech Scam, SEC Says

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 8, 2023, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Texas attorney who is a former small town mayor and a Pennsylvania dentist have been accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of raising $155 million from would-be investors using a slew of misrepresentations about a purported oil-and-gas industry technology company they ran, including a fake endorsement from oil giant ExxonMobil....

