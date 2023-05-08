How Court-Packing Could Make Or Break High Court Majority

By Katie Buehler (May 8, 2023, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Republicans could hold onto their U.S. Supreme Court majority for another 42 years unless Democrats consider expanding the bench, according to a study updated Monday, which found the failure to confirm U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to the court and other events may have pushed that turning point back 36 years....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS