EPA Leaning On Little-Used Clean Air Act Enforcement Tool

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 16, 2023, 1:26 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration is more frequently deploying a less common Clean Air Act provision that gives the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency broad enforcement powers to stop emissions, actions the agency says reflect its commitment to taking aggressive action in communities dealing with environmental justice issues....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS