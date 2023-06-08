Judge Connolly Demands More Info In Patent 'Fraud' Probe

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 8, 2023, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge with a standing order that patent litigants disclose their third-party funding refused Thursday to let two attorneys sever their relationship with a plaintiff that came under the court's scrutiny, instead ordering both to cough up more information about their client and its business....

