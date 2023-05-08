EPA To Give $20M To Alaska Tribes Over Contaminated Lands

By Gina Kim (May 8, 2023, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it will send $20 million to help Alaskan tribal groups address legacy contamination on lands that pose health risks to Alaska Native communities, two months after the Biden administration authorized ConocoPhillips' massive Willow and oil gas project in the state. ...

