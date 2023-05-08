Blinken Draws House Contempt Threat Over Afghanistan Docs

By Daniel Wilson (May 8, 2023, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman has threatened to hold Secretary of State Antony Blinken in contempt unless he hands over an internal document raising concerns about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying a summary provided by the State Department was inadequate....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS