Late Notice Ruling Grinds Against Precedent, 5th Circ. Told

By Lauren Berg (May 8, 2023, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A boat operator urged the Fifth Circuit on Monday to reverse a Louisiana federal judge's ruling that its insurer had been given such late notice of an incident involving a chartered boat that it voided coverage, saying the ruling doesn't line up with circuit precedent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS