Ex-Waste Pro Driver Asks 11th Circ. To Revive FLSA Claims

By Carolina Bolado (May 17, 2023, 11:45 PM EDT) -- A former garbage truck driver for Waste Pro USA urged the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to revive his claims for unpaid wages, arguing that a lengthy battle over jurisdiction should not have made his claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act untimely....

