7th Circ. Backs Baker Hughes In Oilfield Worker's ADA Case

By Grace Elletson (May 9, 2023, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit sided with Baker Hughes in a battle with a former worker who said the company violated disability bias law by not offering him a new job after a workplace injury, saying the ex-worker misunderstood the arbitration ruling at the root of the dispute....

