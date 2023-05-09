Wash. Justices Doubt Attorney Fees For Pre-Suit Conduct

By Greg Lamm (May 9, 2023, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The Washington State Supreme Court on Tuesday seemed skeptical that a property owner is entitled to recover attorney fees because U.S. Bank wrongfully foreclosed on the owner's property, with several justices suggesting that a lower appellate court had arrived at a new theory of legal fee liability based on pre-litigation activity....

