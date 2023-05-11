New Commerce Rule May Take Aim At China's Trade Reach

By Jennifer Doherty (May 11, 2023, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Deep in the center of a Department of Commerce proposal this week on trade remedies, buried under the possible addition of the word "normally" to a subsidy regulation, is a shift some experts say would empower the agency for the first time to directly tackle Chinese subsidies under the Belt and Road Initiative....

