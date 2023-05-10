CBD Investor Settles Stock Suit With Private Equity Firm

By Collin Krabbe (May 10, 2023, 12:40 PM EDT) -- A Georgia investor in a CBD venture has settled his suit seeking $1.716 million from a private equity firm and two of its chief officers, including allegations that he was never compensated for shares he sold to the firm, according to a notice filed in Florida federal court....

