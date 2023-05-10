A Potent Tool For Boards In Derivative Litigation

By Gail Weinstein, Scott Luftglass and Peter Simmons (May 10, 2023, 3:48 PM EDT) -- There has been strong focus on derivative suits in recent years in the context of fiduciary claims related to mergers and acquisitions, as well as Caremark oversight claims and COVID-19-related claims, being asserted by stockholders against corporate directors and officers on behalf of the corporation....

