FirstEnergy Nonprofit Must Divulge Info In Shareholder Suit

By Peter McGuire (May 9, 2023, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit formed to funnel FirstEnergy Corp. money to Ohio public officials in a $60 million bribery scandal has two weeks to turn over to shareholders documents produced by a company attorney who was also a nonprofit executive, a Buckeye State federal judge ordered Tuesday....

