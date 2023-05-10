Mayorkas Says Border Not Open As Title 42 Draws To A Close

By Britain Eakin (May 10, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas urged migrants Wednesday not to be duped by smugglers promising swift entry to the U.S. when the Title 42 border policy expires Thursday, promising stiff consequences for unlawful border crossers....

