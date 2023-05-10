Pot Co. Faked Email To Dodge $6M Payment, Ex-Partner Says

By Jonathan Capriel (May 10, 2023, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The owner of a medical cannabis company altered evidence in order to evade paying a $6 million judgment to his primary investor, instead leveraging the business in an attempt to raise $2 million, his ex-partner told a Colorado federal court this week in a motion seeking sanctions....

