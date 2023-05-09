Proskauer's Ex-COO Now Accused Of Plotting To Poach Staff

By Lauren Berg (May 9, 2023, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Not only did former Proskauer Rose LLP Chief Operating Officer Jonathan O'Brien abscond with trade secrets from the firm before departing last December, but he also hatched a plot to induce other key executives to leave with him, according to an amended complaint the firm filed in Manhattan federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS