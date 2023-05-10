LegitScript Renews Bid To Pause Price Check Blacklist Suit

By Bryan Koenig (May 10, 2023, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Pharmacy verification and monitoring service provider LegitScript again asked an Oregon federal judge to pause discovery in PharmacyChecker.com's lawsuit claiming it was "blacklisted" from the drug price checking market, this time armed with a New York federal judge's decision to toss PharmacyChecker's identical antitrust claims against pharmaceutical associations....

