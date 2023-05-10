Robinhood, Fifth Third Disclose Regulators' Chat App Probes

By Hannah Albarazi & Sydney Price (May 10, 2023, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Robinhood told investors on Wednesday its employees' use of off-channel communications is being probed by securities regulators while Fifth Third Bancorp told investors it's facing new regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission over similar activity as part of ongoing, industrywide investigations into potentially unsanctioned employee use of electronic messaging platforms....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS