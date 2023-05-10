Convicted 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli's Companies File For Ch. 11

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 10, 2023, 10:36 AM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical companies Phoenixus AG and Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC, founded by convicted "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli, filed for bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Tuesday with more than $10 million in debt and a plan in place to sell substantially all of its assets....

