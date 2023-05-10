Kirkland-Led One Equity Clinches $1B Continuation Fund

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (May 10, 2023, 12:49 PM EDT) -- Middle-market private equity firm One Equity Partners, advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, announced Wednesday that it clinched a $1 billion continuation fund that was co-led by two investment firms and will be used to fund continued growth for two of its European portfolio companies....

