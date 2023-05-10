List Expands On DOI's Findings On Native Boarding Schools

By Crystal Owens (May 10, 2023, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Historians and archivists have officially identified 87 sites throughout the United States that were Catholic-affiliated Native American boarding schools, marking "a powerful step forward" and "a significant step toward truth-telling" in an ongoing reexamination of how such schools committed atrocities against children, even resulting in their death, tribal leaders say....

