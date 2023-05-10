Conn. Atty Accused Of Ghosting Clients Faces Discipline

By Ivan Moreno (May 10, 2023, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Connecticut's Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel has referred Leonard A. McDermott of Employee Advocates LLC to Superior Court for possible disciplinary action over allegations that he failed to represent three clients and stopped communicating with them, including two who paid him $3,000....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS