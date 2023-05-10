Mattress Importer To Edit Suit After 10th Circ.'s Bid For Clarity

By Matthew Perlman (May 10, 2023, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Importer CVB Inc. said Wednesday it plans to ask a Utah district court for permission to file an amended complaint in its lawsuit alleging mattress manufacturers engaged in anti-competitive conduct, after the lower court clarified to the Tenth Circuit that its ruling to toss the case did not close the door on all of CVB's claims....

