Court Allows Appeals In Heated-Tobacco Patent Battle

By Alex Baldwin (May 10, 2023, 6:35 PM BST) -- The High Court allowed tobacco giants Philip Morris and British American Tobacco on Wednesday to appeal an April judgment that ruled two Philip Morris patents protecting heated tobacco technology were valid but also that a BAT subsidiary's Glo products did not infringe them....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS