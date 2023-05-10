Suit Says NM Violating Constitution's Pollution Protections

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 10, 2023, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A group of New Mexico residents, including Native American groups and youths, on Wednesday alleged in a new lawsuit that the state's permitting of oil and gas projects has violated their constitutional rights to a clean environment and are looking to block any further projects....

