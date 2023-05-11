Fla. Court Says Vero Beach Can Set 'Reasonable' Water Rates

By David Minsky (May 11, 2023, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal has declined to revive a suit brought by the town of Indian River Shores against the neighboring city of Vero Beach over breaching a water contract, agreeing with a lower court that the contract was unambiguous and that the city is entitled to set its own "reasonable" water rates....

