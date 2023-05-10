Fla. Increases Penalties For Hiring Undocumented Immigrants

By Carolina Bolado (May 10, 2023, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping immigration bill into law Wednesday that imposes fines and penalties for employers who hire undocumented immigrants, bans the issuance of identification documents to undocumented immigrants and provides for $12 million to fund DeSantis' controversial migrant relocation program that last year stranded migrants on Martha's Vineyard....

