Clearview Hit With €5.2M Fine For Skirting French Data Order

By Allison Grande (May 10, 2023, 10:26 PM EDT) -- France's data protection authority has ordered Clearview AI to pay an additional €5.2 million ($5.7 million) on top of the €20 million penalty the regulator levied last year for the company's unlawful collection and use of photographs, finding that Clearview had failed to comply with the terms of the initial sanction decision. ...

