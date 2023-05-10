Red States Ask FERC To Block BlackRock Utility Share Grabs

By Sarah Jarvis (May 10, 2023, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Republican state attorneys general continued their crusade against environmental, social and governance-related investment measures Wednesday by asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to block BlackRock Inc. from acquiring public utilities unless the investment company backs out of certain ESG-related climate agreements....

