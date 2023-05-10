Pa. Citizens Argue For Pittsburgh Annexation In Court

By Faith Williams (May 10, 2023, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A group of citizens who want their town to become part of Pittsburgh argued before a state appeals court Wednesday that a century-old law governing such mergers was never repealed as the defendants suggest and remains in effect....

