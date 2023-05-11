The Term: Huzzah, Here Come The High Court Opinions

Law360 (May 11, 2023, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court finally started chipping away at its mountain of outstanding opinions, releasing five decisions on Thursday, including a favorable ruling for a transgender asylum seeker who sought appellate review of her immigration proceedings and another that upheld a California law restricting the sale of certain pork products. ...

