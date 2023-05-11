ND's US Atty Gains 3 New Prosecutors For Indian Country

By Joyce Hanson (May 11, 2023, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of North Dakota will get five additional federal prosecutors, and three of the full-time assistant U.S. attorneys will address public safety needs on Native American reservation lands, the Department of Justice says....

