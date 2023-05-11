Panel Revives Part Of Ga. County Vote Dilution Suit

By Rosie Manins (May 11, 2023, 2:52 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has revived part of a vote dilution suit against Georgia's most populated county and its election officials alleging counterfeit ballots were counted in the November 2020 general election, ordering a lower court to reconsider whether claims by several voters in the county can move forward....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS