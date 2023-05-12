Student Loan Forgiveness Wastes $5B Monthly, Judge Told

By Rae Ann Varona (May 12, 2023, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The federal government's moratorium on student loan repayments is unlawfully costing U.S. taxpayers $5 billion a month, according to a Michigan-based think tank, which urged a federal judge to lift the moratorium on repayments it claims has been unlawfully extended multiple times....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS