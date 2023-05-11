3rd Circ. Declines To Revive Nurse's Hostile Workplace Claims

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 11, 2023, 5:37 PM EDT) -- In a precedential opinion Thursday, the Third Circuit upheld a ruling that a Pennsylvania nurse practitioner failed to show that alleged harassment by a doctor at Bryn Mawr Hospital was severe or pervasive enough to sustain a hostile work environment claim, despite sufficiently alleging that the hospital retaliated against for complaining....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS