Polarized ESG Debate Badly Serves The Public, Corporations

By Emily Leitch and Evan Slavitt (May 15, 2023, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The environmental, social and governance movement has generated impassioned and complex discussion in public, in the media, in legislative bodies and even in the courts. Republican lawmakers across the country are currently pushing anti-ESG legislation, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signing one of the most extensive anti-ESG bills in the country into law in early May....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS