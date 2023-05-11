EU-US Data Transfer Pact Needs More Work, Parliament Says

By Allison Grande (May 11, 2023, 10:19 PM EDT) -- European Parliament members on Thursday strongly advised against finalizing a revamped framework that would allow personal data to flow freely from the European Union to the U.S., declaring that while the deal marked an "improvement" over its predecessors, it still wasn't enough to survive judicial review. ...

