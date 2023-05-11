Green Group Sues Calif. To Block Oil Wells Near LA Beaches

By Dorothy Atkins (May 11, 2023, 8:37 PM EDT) -- An environmental nonprofit sued California regulators and oil and gas developers in Golden State court Thursday, accusing them of relying on "deficient," decades-old environmental studies to push through the approval of 21 new wells in Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo counties near homes, beaches and sensitive wildlife habitats....

