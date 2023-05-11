Wash. Justices Consider The Term 'Race' In Voting Rights Law

By Greg Lamm (May 11, 2023, 10:05 PM EDT) -- The Washington state Supreme Court on Thursday wrestled with how the term "race" is defined in a state voting rights law and if Latinos who make up a narrow majority of the population in an Eastern Washington county had standing to sue over a local election process that allegedly was discriminatory because it diluted their vote....

